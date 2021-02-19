Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Future Trends, Share Value, Growth Insights, Regional Outlook, Key Players and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2024

Market Research Future published a research report on “Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Market Synopsis

The global multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market was valued at USD 5,624.2 million in 2018 and is slated to reach USD 8,067.2 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.38%.

Market Highlights

In the last two years , demand for multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) has increased significantly due to increased demand for automotive parts, the introduction of 5 G and the rapid adoption of IoT. High capacity multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) are in demand for IoT devices due to the high reliability and long service life they offer. Also increasing the need for high-end condensers is the demand for high-performance electronics and electrical equipment. MLCC has many benefits including large capacity and voltage range, highly reliable efficiency, compactness and stable temperature dependence. There are two types of ceramic multilayer capacitors: Class I and Class II. Ceramic condensers Class I have superior stability and linear characteristics. Class II condensers, however, work better than ceramic condensers of Class I; they do deliver low precision. However, the supply of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market has been shortage due to increased demand in automotive electronics and IoT applications.

Smartphone manufacturers focus on optimizing user experience by enhancing battery efficiency which creates the need for multi-layered ceramic capacitors. Furthermore, electric vehicle growth is expected to increase demand for high-end multilayer ceramic condensers due to increased government initiatives and the need for optimum power batteries. In addition to consumers and autos, multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) are in high demand in medical electronics and industrial equipment multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) are used in high frequency applications in telecom networks, cellular base stations, GPS devices, and TV set-top boxes.

Key Players

The industry giants in the multilayer ceramic capacitor industry include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), AVX Corporation (US), Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea), TDK Corporation (Japan), API Technologies Corp. (US), YAGEO Corporation (Taiwan), Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. (Japan), Walsin Technology Corporation (Taiwan), KEMET (US), SAMWHA ELECTRIC (South Korea), Vishay Intertechnology (US), NIC Components Corp. (US), Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan), and MARUWA CO., LTD. (Japan). These players contribute a large share in the growth of multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

Apart from the major key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Fenghua Advanced Technology (China), Chaozhou Three-Circle (China), Kyocera (Japan), and Eyang Technology Development Co., Ltd (China).

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7738

Market Segmentation

The global multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market has been segmented into type and application.

By type, the multilayer ceramic capacitor market has been segmented into Class I and Class II. The Class I segment has been further divided into C0G/ NP0, U2J, and others. The Class II segment has been further divided into X7R, X5R, Y5V, Z5U, and others. C0G / NP0 amounted to the largest revenue share in the Class I segment in 2018; its dominance is anticipated to remain over the forecast period. In the Class II segment, the market was dominated by X7R in 2018.

Based on application, the multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market has been divided into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment led the market for multilayer ceramic capacitors in 2018; it is estimated to generate a substantial revenue share to the market during the forecast period due to the immense use of multilayer ceramic capacitors in consumer electronics. The healthcare sector is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Among the regions listed, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market for multilayer ceramic capacitor. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are some of the world’s leading electronics manufacturers, leading to increased demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors in the region. China, the largest manufacturer and exporter of consumer electronics is generating enormous opportunities for the multilayer ceramic capacitor industry’s growth. North America is also expected to see a massive demand for multilayer ceramic capacitor technology. In contrast, Europe is expected to rise at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for automotive components.

Get More Related Report @ https://heraldkeeper.com/news/digital-badges-market-2021-share-by-technology-application-equipment-geography-analysis-research-and-forecast-to-2023-682445.html

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-badges-market-2021-share-by-technology-application-equipment-geography-analysis-research-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-12?tesla=y

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Definition and Scope Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Dynamics Global Market: Industry Analysis Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market by Method Global Market by, style Global Market by, Application Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market, Regional Analysis Competitive Intelligence Research Process

*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Information:

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/