Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market is estimated to be $133.0 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $176.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rapid growth in usage of pumping systems in household and utility water treatment is anticipated to drive the market growth. Whereas, high operating cost is expected to be the major challenge for market growth. Growing demand for clean water, population growth and stringent government policies are the major factors driving the market. The membrane systems segment expected to register an exponential growth over the forecast period. Ultra filtration is estimated to have highest growth rate among the membrane separation segments, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

Corrosion and scale inhibitors are anticipated to possess highest gains growing at a CAGR of around 4.8% due to increasing usage in rust protection. Increasing production of fuel in the US and Canada using unconventional sources such as tight oil and shale gas is expected to fuel the oil & gas sector. This in turn results in increasing penetration of water treatment chemicals and technology. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for water from manufacturing sector in countries such as China, India, and Middle East is expected to boost the industry growth. With the rise of investments in oil & gas industry by China and Russia is anticipated to boost the waste water treatment application.

Some of the key players in the global market include Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, Ashland, Solvay SA, ITT Corporation, Dow Chemical, Albemarle Corporation, GE Water and Process Technologies, BWA Water Additives, KSB Pumps, Akzo Nobel, Nalco, Emerson, KITZ Corp., Grundfos, Kirloskar Ebara, Tyco Int, Flowserve Corp, and GE Tech.

Products Covered:

Pumping Systems

o Automation systems

o Pumps

o Valves & controls

Chemicals

o Activated carbon

o Anti-foamants and defoamers

o Biocides

o Coagulants and flocculants

o Corrosion and scale inhibitors

o Others

Membrane Separation

o Electrodialysis

o Gas separation

o Microfiltration

o Reverse osmosis

o Ultra filtration

o Others

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia

Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

o Others

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

