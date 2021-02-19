Global Motion Simulation Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Motion Simulation Software market is estimated to be $29.84 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $48.47 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2015-2022. Some of the trending drivers in this market include, rising emphasis on patient safety and stringent regulations in aviation industry. However, limited availability of financial support for healthcare systems is one of a major restraints which is limiting the market. Moreover, growing number of motion simulation systems in healthcare will provide a significant opportunity in this market.

Automotive segment dominated the global motion simulation software market with 35% of market share. This growth is attributed due to rising developments in electric vehicles and automated driving systems. North America commanded the largest market share whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key vendors in this market include Siemens AG, Moog Inc., Human Solutions GMBH, Dassault Systems S.A, Bosch Rexroth AG, Thoroughbred Technologies (Pty) Ltd, Santoshuman Inc., Laerdal Medical AS, Exponent Inc. and CAE Inc.

Degree of Freedom (DOF) Covered:

Six DOF

Three DOF

Two DOF

Type Covered:

Actuator

Hydraulic

End User Covered:

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Healthcare

Entertainment

Automotive

Human Motion Simulation Covered:

Sport

Textile

Research and Development

Other Human Motion Simulations

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

