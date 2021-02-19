Global Biolubricants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Biolubricants market is estimated at $1.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2015 to 2022. The market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate in the next upcoming years. The main factors driving the market growth are strict Government regulations and growing consumer awareness about environment. High price than petroleum products is restraining the market. Reducing prices of crude oil is the key challenge for this market during the forecast period.
The vegetable oil based segment commanded the global market, in terms of quantity. Vegetable oils find use in multiple requirements and are supplied in large quantities worldwide. Vegetable oils give better oxidative stability and technical performance than animal fats. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing consumer market since the region is home to some of the biggest automobile manufacturing hubs other than developed ones such as the U.S. and Germany. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand are increasingly manufacturing and exporting passenger cars and other vehicles to developed regions.
Some of the key players in the market are Total S.A., Chevron Corporation, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Klüber Lubrication München Se & Co. Kg, Exxonmobil Corporation , Albemarle Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, Vickers Oil, RoWe Mineralolwerk GmbH, Panolin AG, Kajo Chemie, Balmer Lawrie, Magna Group, Igol Lubricants and Polnox Corporation.
Applications Covered:
Automotive
Gear Oils
Hydraulic Oils
Greases
Automotive Engine Oils
Chainsaw Oils
Transmission Fluids
Other Automotives
Industrial
Industrial Gear Oils
Industrial Greases
Demolding Oils
Metal Working Fluids
Process Oils
Other Industrials
Biolubricant Types Covered:
Animal Fats
Vege Oils
Others
End-Use Industries Covered :
Consumer Automobile
Commercial Transport
Industrial
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements