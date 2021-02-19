Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cell Banking Outsourcing market is expected to grow from $3.42 billion in 2015 to reach $10.67 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 17.6%. Growing research in cell line development and advancements in cell preservation techniques are the key factors fostering the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness of stem cell therapies, growth in cell bank facilities around the world are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. On the other hand, differing legal and ethical issues among countries throughout collection of cells, and therapies costs are inhibiting the market growth.

The stem cell banking leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to growing number of cord blood banks, and services among countries. North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in global market due to increasing demand from U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth due to encouraging government schemes and growing adoption of cell therapies.

Some of the key players in global cell banking outsourcing market include CordLife, Cleancells, Charles River Laboratories, BSL Bioservice, BioReliance, BioOutsource/Sartorius, Covance, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., Goodwin Biotechnology Inc., GlobalStem Inc., Cryo-Cell International Inc., Cryobanks International India, Lonza, PX’Therapeutics SA, Wuxi Apptec, Tran-Scell Biologics Pvt. Ltd., Toxikon Corporation, Texcell, SGS Life Sciences, and Reliance Life Sciences.

Phases Covered:

Characterization

Preparation

Storage

Testing

o Viral Cell Bank Safety Testing

o Microbial Cell Bank Safety Testing

o Gene Expression Testing

o Karyology Testing

o Gene Sequencing Testing

Bank Types Covered:

Master Cell Banking

Viral Cell Banking

Working Cell Banking

Cell Types Covered:

Stem Cell Banking

o IPS Stem Cell Banking

o Embryonic Cell Banking

o Dental Stem Cell Banking

o Adult Stem Cell Banking

o Cord Cell Banking

Non-Stem Cell Banking

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

