Global Medical Automation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Medical Automation Technologies Market is estimated to be $52.67 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $95.2 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. The factors that are influencing the market growth include rising healthcare costs, investment by venture capitalists and the increase in use of point of care testing devices (glucose meters, digital blood pressure monitors, pregnancy test kits and HIV test kits). However the tax imposed by the U.S government on medical devices manufacturers and rigorous approval procedures to launch a product or services by companies is likely to hinder the market growth.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing aged population, growing occurrence of CVDs, diabetes, and cancer, increased funding on healthcare and life sciences research are propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. Furthermore, the rising need of automation in various other medical fields represents the growth opportunities for this market.

Some of the major players in the Global Medical Automation Technologies Market include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., CAE Ltd., Brainlab AG, Given Imaging Ltd. and Medtronic, Inc.

Applications Covered:

Therapeutic Automation

Lab and Pharmacy Automation

Logistics and Training Automation

Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation

End Users Covered:

Research Labs and Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmacies

Home/Ambulatory and Others

Type of Technologies Covered:

Robotic and computer-assisted surgical equipment

o Surgical robots

o Surgical planners and simulators

o Intelligent operating rooms and related equipment

o Surgical navigation systems

Automated therapeutic (non-surgical) devices

o Automated medication delivery systems

o Automated defibrillators

Automated prescription fulfillment devices

o Dispensing machines

o Intravenous compounders

o Packaging machines

Automated medical imaging and image analysis

o Automated microscopy

o Automated radiography and fluoroscopy

o Automated skin cancer detection

o Automated whole-breast ultrasound

o Computer-aided detection

o Endoscopic capsules

Automated laboratory testing and analysis

o Point-of-care Testing Systems

o Central Laboratory Systems

Automated healthcare logistics, resource and patient tracking

o Hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems

o Automated hospital pickup and delivery

Automated health assessment and monitoring technologies

o Wearable monitors

o Telehealth kiosks

o Automated home monitoring and telemetry

o Automated eye examination devices

o Automated drug testing

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

