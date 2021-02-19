Global Next generation biometrics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Next Generation Biometrics market is estimated at $14.7 billion in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% is expected to reach $29.37 billion by the year 2022. Adoption of e-commerce services and E-governance are the factors influencing the market growth. High cost of biometric devices and privacy concerns are the factors restricting the market growth. Security of biometric data is the biggest challenge for Next Generation Biometrics market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biometrics system market for single-factor authentication is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Some of the key players in global next generation biometrics market include NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics Ab, 3M Cogent, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Safran SA, Bio-Key International, Inc., Suprema Inc., Fulcrum Biometrics, Thales SA, ZK Technology LLC, Cross Match Technologies, FUTRONIC Technology Co. Ltd, IDEX Group and RCG Holdings Limited.

Applications Covered:

Military & Defence

Travel & Immigration

Government

Banking & Finance

Security

o Home Security

o Commercial Security

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Functions Covered:

Non-Contact Biometrics

Contact Biometrics

Authentication Types Covered:

Single Factor Authentication

o IRIS

o Fingerprint

o Face

o Palm Vein.

Multi-Factor Authentication

o Biometrics With Pin

o Two-Factor Biometrics Authentication Keypad Locks

o Three-Factor Biometric Authentications Biometric Locks

o Face and Pin

o Fingerprint and Pin/Card

o Palm Vein and Card

o Multi-Modal.

o Face and Fingerprint

o Iris and Fingerprint

o Face and Palm

o Voice Recognition

o Signature Recognition

o Other Biometric Technologies

o Keystroke Recognition

o Gait Recognition

o DNA Recognition

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

