Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Nephrology and Urology Devices is valued at $17.28 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $28.27 billion by 2022. Rising occurrence of chronic kidney diseases, increased spending on healthcare among the emerging regions and growing aged population across the world are some of the factors favoring the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of these devices such as abridged recovery and treatment time is also propelling the global market. On the other hand, the high cost linked with these devices hampers the market.

ALSO READ – https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2845226/global-education-cyber-security-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/

Dialysis devices commanded the largest market share and BPH treatment devices are anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Fresenius was leading the market in dialysis devices followed Baxter Corporation. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia is a major concern and is expected to affect around 75% of male over the age of 55, thus driving the market to grow. Regionally, Europe is presently leading the market owing to the increasing need to keep up with the infrastructural requirements in hospital in region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace due to the promising medical tourism industry in the region. New Product launch, merger and acquisition, and research and development are the successful strategies followed by the players in the market to gain the traction.

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1808062/global-education-cyber-security-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/

Some of the key players in global Nephrology and Urology Devices market are Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific, American Medical Systems, LLC, Cook Medical, Olympus Medical Systems, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Rockwell Medical Technologies Inc., Dornier MedTech, Coloplast, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, B Braun Group, Nipro Corporation, Baxter International Inc., NxStage Medical, Inc. and C. R. Bard, Inc.,.

ALSO READ – https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/1452955/global-education-cyber-security-market-research-report-2026/

Products Covered:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices

Urinary Stone Treatment

Prostate Cancer

Urinary Incontinence Devices

o UI–Bulking

o UI–Slings

Urological Endoscopes

Urological Catheters

Dialysis Devices

Erectile Dysfunction Device

Nephrostomy

Pelvic Floor Repair

Ureteral Access Devices

Endoscopy Devices

Type of Diseases Covered:

Urinary Incontinence (UI) and Pelvic Organ Prolapsed (POP)

o Incontinence Products

o Interventional Therapies

Urinary Stone

o Open Surgery

o Percutaneous Nephrostolithotomy (PCNL)

o Laser Lithotripsy

o Extra-Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

o Holmium Laser Enucleation of Prostate (HOLEP)

o Transurethral Radio Frequency Needle Ablation of the Prostate (TUNA)

o Stenting (Prostatic Stents)

o Surgery for BPH

o Catheterization

o Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy of the Prostate (TUMT)

Chronic Kidney Disease And Renal Failure

o Hemodialysis

o Kidney Transplant

o Peritoneal Dialysis

ALSO READ – https://primefeed.in/news/5494286/global-education-cyber-security-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026/

End Users Covered:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Home

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

ALSO READ – https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1360732/global-education-cyber-security-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2026/

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://thedailychronicle.in/