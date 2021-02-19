Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) postulates that the global liquid crystal polymers market is estimated to garner USD 1.28 billion during the forecast period (2014-2022). The market is slated to exhibit high revenue in the coming years owing to the burgeoning demand for ultra-thin electrical components. Liquid crystal polymers (LCP) can be referred to as a unique group of polymers which are highly chemical resistant, inert, and unreactive. Physical and chemical attributes such as high flow, high stiffness, and high-temperature resistance make it ideal for use in product miniaturization in microinjection molding and electrical & electronics industry.

ALSO READ : https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1185893/global-steel-wind-tower-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2023/

Market Potential and Pitfalls

Liquid crystal polymers are extensively used in several applications focusing on electrical components including laptop, smartphones, tablets, and desktop. LCP is also largely consumed for industrial and automotive applications and in medical and aerospace. Due to their augmenting consumption in several end-use industries, the market is estimated to flourish throughout the appraisal period. With the surging demand for lightweight and high-performance materials from the automobile sector to reduce carbon emissions and manufacture fuel-efficient vehicles, the global market for LCP is predicted to flourish. The market’s course is chiefly directed by the shifting trend towards miniaturization electrical and electronic components like SMT connectors, other microelectronic devices, and surface mounting devices. The liquid crystal polymers market is also driven by factors such as new product development initiated by several industry players and strong technological innovations. Moreover, high demand for thinner and smaller electrical components which can withstand wear and extreme temperatures are contributing to the market growth.

ALSO READ : https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1646625/global-steel-wind-tower-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2023/

On the contrary, low welding strength of liquid crystal polymers is estimated to deter the market growth in the coming years. Despite such hiccups, efforts are being made in order to enhance the chemical and physical attributes. Besides, the high cost of LCP compared to natural graphite is expected to hinder the market growth.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market: Segmental Analysis

The global liquid crystal polymers market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By mode of type, the global liquid crystal polymers market has been segmented into lyotropic and thermotropic. Among these, the thermotropic LCPs are estimated to dominate the segment as they offer high mechanical properties which makes them ideal for manufacturing several components in electronic devices.

ALSO READ : https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2672413/global-steel-wind-tower-market-research-report-2021-2023/

By mode of application, the global liquid crystal polymers market has been segmented into automotive, electronic & electrical, surgical device, consumer goods, and others. Among these, the electronic & electrical application is predicted to dominate the LCP market owing to the expansion of the sector. Moreover, LCP is used in a wide range of end-user industries, mainly electronic components like mobiles and computers. This is likely to trigger the electronic & electrical application in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global liquid crystal polymers market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as one of the major consumers of LCP and holds the largest share in the global market. The growth in this region is credited to the rapid growth in the electronic & electrical sector. With the surging industry machinery application replacing ceramic materials coupled with mass transfer packaging in the chemical sector, the LCP market is considered to steal the limelight in the APAC region. In this region, China is considered a major consumer, both in terms of region and the overall market. The market growth is attributed to the growing investment and rising number of manufacturing sites in this region.

ALSO READ : https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2088757/global-steel-wind-tower-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2023/

Regions such as Europe and North America are estimated to showcase a significant growth rate owing to the adoption of high-performance and lightweight materials in the automotive sector.

Industry Updates

December 05, 2018: A team of scientists from Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences have harnessed magnetic fields in order to control molecular structure of LCEs and form microscopic 3D polymer shapes which can be programmed to move in any direction in response to multiple stimuli.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global liquid crystal polymers market are Vectra/Zenite LCP, Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd., Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Toray International Inc., SAMSUNG FINE CHEMICALS CO. LTD., Solvay S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Polyone Corporation, Shanghai PRET Composites Co. Ltd, and Celanese Corporation.

ALSO READ : https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2877112/global-steel-wind-tower-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2023-2/

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/