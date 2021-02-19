Superabsorbent Polymers Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Superabsorbent Polymers Market is expected to reach USD 8.02 Billion Dollar at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 8.12% from 2016 to 2022.

Superabsorbent Polymers is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the rise in the population resulting in to increasing demand for personal care products and agriculture industries among others. Superabsorbent polymers are materials that have the ability to absorb and retain large volumes of water and aqueous solutions. This makes them ideal for use in water absorbing applications such as baby nappies and adult’s incontinence pads to absorbent medical dressings, paint solidification and water absorption techniques to effectively use water in agriculture. Paramount environment concerns prompt the use of recycled paper where again Superabsorbent polymers are used in pulp processing.

Superabsorbent polymers are most widely used in manufacturing personal care products followed by its major use to effectively absorb water and supply it to the roots of the plants in agriculture sector. India appears to be the fastest growing consumer of superabsorbent polymers based products over the forecast period.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Key Players:

The key players in market includes BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, SDP Global Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, KAO Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., SDP Global Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. and Yixing Danson Technology.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Insight:

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global superabsorbent polymers market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

Superabsorbent Polymers market has seen a growth over a period and is expected to grow at same pace during forecasted period. Superabsorbent Polymers are particularly used in the personal care and health care, agriculture and others. Agriculture segment is fastest growing application in-addition important application areas of agricultural can broadly be classified into gardening, horticulture, forestry, and golf-course. With economic development, countries like China, U.S are innovative technology which causes Superabsorbent Polymers market to rise in future.

Global Superabsorbent polymers industry growth is increasing due to various industries such as agriculture, mining, agriculture and others. The growing segment is agriculture due to increase in population and increased demand for food in developing countries are the key factors driving the demand for the m Superabsorbent polymers market.

As per analysis, emerging economies like China, U.S and are increasing production with rise in use of Superabsorbent Polymers. APAC has seen as key market player in economy followed by North America, Europe and Row.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

