Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Antibiotic Resistance Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 8,120 Million in 2018.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs. Antibiotic drugs include antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals, antimalarials, and anthelmintic.

The growth of global antibiotic resistance market is driven by various factors such as – Rising antibiotic drug resistance infections, rise in the incidence of chronic and infectious disease, increase in clinical developments of antibiotic resistance, and rise in global initiatives to control drug-resistance

Several market players currently dominate the global antibiotic resistance market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the rising growth in the pharmaceutical sector. The antibiotic resistance market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European antibiotic resistance market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The antibiotic resistance market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Increasing healthcare expenditure has boosted the growth of the antibiotic resistance market; the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The antibiotic resistance market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global Antibiotic Resistance Market has been Segmented Based on Drug Class, Disease, Pathogen, and End User.

The market, based on drug class, has been divided into cephalosporins, Combination therapies, tetracyclines, lipoglycopeptides, oxazolidinones, and others. The combination therapies segment is likely to be the largest growth during the review period due to the increased usage of these therapies for gram-negative infections. Additionally, it has minimal treatment options available with the increasing demand for antibiotic resistance, thus driving the growth of this segment.

The global antibiotic resistance market has been bifurcated, based on disease, into complicated urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections, clostridium difficile infections, acute bacterial and skin structure infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia/ventilator, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and others. The complicated urinary tract infections segment is expected to hold the majority share of the market as urinary tract infections (UTIs) are one of the most common types of infections. Additionally, there were around 1,045 patients affected by UTI.

The global antibiotic resistance market has been segmented based on pathogen into staphylococcus aureus, streptococcus pneumoniae, acinetobacter, enterococcus, Hemophilus influenzae, pseudomonas aeruginosa, clostridium difficile, K. pneumoniae, campylobacter, and others. K. pneumoniae is expected to be the fastest segment owing to the increasing K. pneumoniae. Moreover, there were around 212,500 infection cases per year and about 70 deaths every year which would eventually drive the growth of the antibiotic market in this segment.

The end user segment of the antibiotic resistance market includes hospitals & clinics, research organizations, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as the majority of treatments and procedures are carried out in hospitals, which ultimately increases the usage of antibiotic resistance drugs in the antibiotic resistance market. As a result, this drives the growth of the antibiotic resistance market.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Antibiotic Resistance Market are Achaogen, Inc. (US), MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (US), Nabriva Therapeutics plc (Ireland), PARATEK therapeutics (US), Seres Therapeutics (US), Theravance Biopharma (UK), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (US), Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (Switzerland), Entasis Therapeutics (US), NEMESIS BIOSCIENCE LTD (UK), Procarta Biosystems (England), and Allecra Therapeutics (US)

