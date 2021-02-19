Global Pea Proteins Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pea Proteins Market is valued at $23.47 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to reach $43.45 million by 2022. Growing vegetarian population and high nutritional characteristic of pea protein are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. Increasing demand for meat alternatives and egg substitutes is poised to have a positive influence on the market in upcoming years. Growing use of these proteins by sports person owing to their stimulating muscle and bone growth is anticipated to fuel market demand over the forecast period.

Isolates are poised to witness highest CAGR due to rising demand for protein powders and bakery goods. North America and Europe are commanding the global market with largest market size mainly driven by rising demand for functional food together with healthy growth of sports nutrition industry in the regions. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster pace due to favorable government regulations.

Some of the key players in global Pea Proteins market are Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd. , Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd, The Scoular Company, Sotexpro SA , Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd., Roquette Frerers, Prinova Holdings LLC , Nutri-Pea Limited, Martin& Pleasance, Fenchem, Farbest Brands, Consucra-Groupe Warcoing , Burcon Nutrascience, Corporation, Axiom Foods, Inc and A&B Ingredients.

Forms of Pea Proteins Covered:

Wet textured

Dry textured

Applications Covered:

Nutritional supplements

Meat Substitutes

Beverages

Snacks & bakery products

Other Applications

Products Covered

Textured

Isolates

Concentrates

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

