Metastases Spinal Tumor Market Trends, Statistics, Segments, Graphs Growth Factors Forecast to 2023

Metastases spinal tumor market information: by type (extradural, and others), diagnosis (laboratory tests, imaging tests, biopsy, and others), by treatment (non- operative treatment, surgical treatment, and others), by end user- global forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global Metastases Spinal Tumor Market is growing moderately, and it is expected to grow at the same pace over the forecast period 2017-2018. Increasing smoking and alcohol consumption is driving the growth of the market. Some other major factors such as changing healthcare practices, adoption of new therapies, and advancement in treatment facilities are also leading the market growth.

The global market of metastases spinal tumor was around USD 1241.5 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1547.8 million by 2023 at a projected CAGR of 3.2%.

Major Players in Metastases spinal tumor Market

Some of the key market players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Amgen Inc. (US), Novartis AG(Switzerland), Abbott (US), Beckman Coulter Inc. (US), Debiopharm Group (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), and others.

Segmentation

Thelobal metastases spinal tumor market is segmented on the basis of type, which comprise extradural, metastatic spinal tumors of the bone, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis this market is segmented into laboratory tests, imaging tests, biopsy, and others. Imaging tests includes X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT scan), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI scan), Angiography, F-18 fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography, and others. Biopsy is sub-segmented into percutaneous needle biopsy, open incisional and excisional biopsy, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market is segmented into non-operative treatment, surgical treatment, and others. Non-operative treatment is further sub-segmented into medications, radiation therapy, ablation, chemotherapy, and others. Medications includes anti-inflammatory drugs, narcotics (opioids), corticosteroids, rankl inhibitors and bisphosphonates, and others. Ablation is further sub-segmented into radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and others. Surgical treatment is further sub-segmented into minimally invasive surgery, open surgery, and others. Minimally invasive surgery is sub-segmented into vertebral fracture treatments, transarterial chemoembolization, and others. Vertebral fracture treatments is further sub-segmented into vertebroplasty, kyphoplasty (vertebral augmentation) and others. Open surgery includes spinal stabilization surgery, spinal decompression surgery, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, academic institutes, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global metastases spinal tumor market is consist of four regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominate this market, particularly North America due to ongoing oncology research and clinical trials. American pharmaceutical giants such as Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., and others are dominating the global healthcare sector, and these companies are investing a large amount of money for research. Upcoming healthcare bill in the US is expected to lead the market growth in this region.

Increasing prevalence of metastases spinal tumor drives the European market. Moreover, availability of skilled medical professional and advanced healthcare facilities add fuel to the market growth. This region is mainly divided into Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Though Western Europe dominates this market, but it is now a saturated, while Eastern Europe is showing significant growth in this market.

Asia Pacific homes more than half of the world’s population. Increasing healthcare expenditure, government support to improve public health and growing awareness are driving this market.

Due to lack of awareness about this disorder and limited access to the healthcare facilities, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to have the least growth during the forecast period

