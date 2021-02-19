Pericaditis Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts till 2023

Overview:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global pericarditis market is expected to touch a valuation of USD 2,741.39 Mn by the end of 2023 up from USD 1,750.38 Mn in 2017. The report also reveals that the market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Cardiovascular diseases are widely prevalent across the world, and the patient population is presumed to increase further over the next couple of years. A major proportion of these patients are likely to develop symptoms of pericarditis. It has been projected that the pericarditis market will witness an influx of patient population, thus, generating demand for advanced drugs and treatments.

The advent of advanced minimally invasive surgeries has revolutionized the pericarditis market. It has encouraged patients for early diagnosis and treatment. Also, the introduction of robot-assisted cardiac surgeries has gained considerable popularity among the patients due to its assurance of precision. This, in turn, is likely to have a positive influence on the proliferation of the pericarditis market.

The trouble-free settlement of reimbursements is anticipated to favor the growth of the market through the assessment period. On the flip side, the risk of infections owing to the insertion of catheters in the body remains an impediment to the market growth. Furthermore, the continuous dosages of anti-inflammatory drugs used for the treatment of pericarditis can lead to side-effects. It is predicted to hinder the expansion of the pericarditis market in the foreseeable future.

Global Market for Pericarditis – Segmental Analysis:

This MRFR report offers a comprehensive segmental assessment of the global pericarditis market based on type, diagnosis & treatment, and end-user. By type, the market is segmented into acute pericarditis, chronic pericarditis, and recurrent pericarditis. Among these, the acute pericarditis market is presumed to account for a major share of the market in the upcoming years. The valuation of the segment is forecasted to grow from USD 888.91 Mn in 2017 to USD 1,365.94 Mn in 2023. Meanwhile, the recurrent pericarditis segment is expected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during the projection period.

By diagnosis & treatment, the pericarditis market has been segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment has been further sub-segmented into electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, CT, X-ray, and others. The treatment segment is sub-segmented into medication, surgical treatment, and others. Among these, the treatment segment is projected to attract a larger customer base across the review period. However, the diagnosis segment is anticipated to strike a relatively higher CAGR of 8.32% over 2023.

By end-user, the global pericarditis market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical institutes & research organizations, and others. Among these, the hospitals and clinics segment has been estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.05% over the assessment period. Its valuation is expected to reach USD 1,323.16 Mn over 2023.

Regional Outlook:

The global pericarditis market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Americas is the largest regional market for pericarditis and is poised to touch a valuation of USD 1,122.46 Mn towards the end of 2023. The drastic increase in the healthcare expenditure of the U.S. and Canada is contributing significantly towards the development of the pericarditis market in the region.

Europe, on the second spot, has been expected to strike a relatively higher CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period. The access to affordable and standard medical facilities in the region is poised to boost the future trajectory of the pericarditis market. In addition, the efforts directed towards the development of the health systems in the region is further anticipated to propel the expansion of the market.

Global Market for Pericarditis – Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pericarditis market are Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Novartis International AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Allergan plc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

