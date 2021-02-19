Migraine with Brainstem Aura Market | Growth Opportunities with Prominent Players, Top Regions and Applications

Market Highlights

A migraine with brainstem aura (MBA) is a rare form of migraine characterized by headaches that start in the lower part of the brain. The main symptoms of this migraine include double vision, dizziness, and lack of coordination among others. A migraine with brainstem aura (MBA) is also known as basilar migraines or basilar artery migraine. The headache pain of this type of migraine generally starts on one side of the head and then gradually spreads to the other side. The exact cause of this is unknown, but it is considered to be caused due to blood vessel constriction. MBA can be caused in men and women of all ages. However, according to the Genetic and Rare Disease Information Center, this type of migraine is most common in adolescent women.

Currently, there is the absence of a permeant cure for this condition, but certain abortive and preventive medications are available. The growing prevalence of migraine and raising awareness about rare types of migraines in developed economies are major drivers for the market growth. According to the data by the Migraine Trust, 2017, it is estimated that about 2% of the world’s population suffers from a chronic migraine. Moreover, the rising need for better treatment approaches, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in research & development (R&D) are expected to boost the growth of the market. On the other hand, side effects associated with basilar migraine treatment drugs may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global migraine with brainstem aura market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, rising prevalence of migraine, and growing expenditure for the healthcare sector. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global migraine with brainstem aura owing to the availability of funds for research and rising prevalence of migraine. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the continuous developing economies and increasing regional expansion by major market players in the region. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is expected to hold the least market share in the global migraine with brainstem aura market.

Segmentation

The global migraine with brainstem aura market has been segmented into diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel, and end user.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT), and others.

The market, on the basis of treatment, has been segmented into abortive medication and preventive medication. The abortive medication segment has been segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anti-nausea medications, ergotamine, and others. The preventive medication segment has been further segmented into botox injections, antidepressants, and others.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players

Allergen Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Endo International Plc, Impax Laboratories, Eli Lily and Company, and Johnson & Johnson are some of the key players in the global migraine with brainstem aura market.

