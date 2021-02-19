Global Beverage Glass Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Global Beverage Glass Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Beverage Glass Packaging market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beverage Glass Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverage Glass Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Beverage Glass Packaging in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Beverage Glass Packaging manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ardagh Group

Owens-Illinois

Beatson

Verallia

Orora

Saint-Gobain

Berlin packaging

Amcor Limited

IntraPac International Corporation

Bruni Glass

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Colorless Glass

Colored Glass

Segment by Application

Pickled Foods

Dry Foods

Other

