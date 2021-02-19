Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2024

Blockchain is a technology that enables so-called “peer-to-peer” transactions. With this type of transaction, every participant in a network can transact directly with every other network participant without involving a third-party intermediary.

Blockchain technology can help reducing energy inequality and inefficiency and empower consumers to buy and sell energy from other consumers directly. Energy companies can leverage blockchain to impact capital expenditure, security, operating costs, and risk management.

In the energy industry, blockchain applications are growing increasingly common. The blockchain ledger is being used to reduce transaction costs, pinpoint origins of energy, and increase the efficiency of exchanges.

Scope of the Report:

Blockchain Technology in Energy are mainly classified into the following types: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain. Private Blockchain is the most widely used type which takes up about 71 % of the total in 2018 in Global

Europe is the largest countries of Blockchain Technology in Energy in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 35% the global market in 2018, while United States and China were about 34%, 16%.

The global Blockchain Technology in Energy market is valued at 509.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2487.2 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blockchain Technology in Energy.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Blockchain Technology in Energy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blockchain Technology in Energy market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

ConsenSys

Infosys

Drift

Electron

Btl Group Ltd.

LO3 Energy Inc

Power Ledger

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electric Power

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Others

