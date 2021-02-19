Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is expected to reach around $85 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the market growth include increasing construction and infrastructure spending in emerging markets. Furthermore, huge growth in automotive industry is expected to stimulate the market. However, unstable raw material prices and the strict government regulations, mainly in North America and Europe are the key challenges faced by the market. Electrical & electronics market is likely to be the fastest growing application segment due to growing Chinese and Taiwanese electronics industry.

ALSO READ – https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1363469/global-traveler-security-services-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2025/

The construction industry was the major end user segment using polyvinyl chloride products accounting for around 70% of the global Polyvinyl Chloride consumption. The rising demand of wood plastic composites and electric vehicles are the key opportunities in the Polyvinyl Chloride market. Asia Pacific has the major market due to high growth potential of construction industry. China was the major consumer in Asia-Pacific, accounting for more than half of the total regional consumption.

ALSO READ – https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2845073/global-traveler-security-services-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2025/

Some of the key players in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market include Arkema, Braskem S.A, Chemplast Sanmar Limited, Axiall Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF, Solvay S.A, Formosa Plastics Group, Westlake Chemica Corp, Georgia Gulf Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd, Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd, KEM one, and Mexichem S.A.B.

ALSO READ – https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1150012/global-traveler-security-services-market-research-report-2025/

Products Covered:

Bottles

Credit cards

Cling films

Others

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1805570/global-traveler-security-services-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

Materials Covered:

Window frames

Pipes

Cables

Flooring

Others

ALSO READ – https://farmingsector.co.uk/uncategorized/1118907/global-traveler-security-services-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2025/

End-Use Industries Covered:

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Wire and Cable Coatings

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Furniture and Clothing

Others

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://thedailychronicle.in/