Immunofluorescence Assay Market – Key Trends, Research Report and Forecast

Market Highlights

The global Immunofluorescence assays market is expected to reach an approximate CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increase in research and development activities, growing government investments for R&D activities, increased need for rapid and sensitive diagnostics, and adoption of technologically advanced systems are the key factors for the market to grow. However, factors such as, expensive diagnostic kits, chances of cross contaminations, shortage of skilled labor and weak detection signals are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented on the basis of technique, product type, application and end user. The immunofluorescence assay market, by technique is sub segmented into primary (direct) immunofluorescence assays, secondary (indirect) immunofluorescence assays, and micro immunofluorescence. Secondary (indirect) immunofluorescence assays category includes salt split technique, antigenic mapping method and double staining method. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into antibodies, kits and reagents, instruments, labelling dyes and species type. Instruments is further sub segmented into microscopes and imaging analysis systems. The application segment includes clinical research, clinical diagnostics, research & development. Clinical diagnostics segment is categorized into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into biotechnology companies, hospitals & research institutes, contract research organizations and diagnostic centers.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for immunofluorescence assays in 2017. This can be attribute due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising biotechnology R&D activities and technological advancements within the region influences the market growth. According to the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) in 2016, 190 million people in America are affected by at least one chronic disease. Also, the presence of major market players such as BioLegend, Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Company within the region influences the market growth.

Europe (UK, Germany, France) is second in the market owing to rapidly growing biotechnology industry and increasing need for diagnostics is expected to influence the market in this region. In recent years, biotechnology sector in European Union, is the most innovative industry with 80 thousand patents in 2014. Furthermore, according to the European Commission’s Directorate General for Enterprise and Industry, the European Union invested $7.32 billion in the Biotechnology sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth for the global Immunofluorescence assays market owing to large patient population, rapidly growing economies and increase in research and development expenditure.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for least share due to stringent government policies and poor economies.

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global Immunofluorescence Assay market are Abcam plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioLegend, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Sino Biological Inc.,BioTek Instruments,Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Zyagen, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company , Merck , Agilent Technologies , TCS Biosciences Ltd, Maxvision Biosciences Inc. and Others.



