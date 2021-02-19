Global LED Lighting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global LED Lighting Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Global LED lighting market is expected to surpass US$ 100 Billion by the end of year 2024.The global Led lighting market is currently undergoing a drastic change, propelled by the exponential urban expansion expected over the next decade, and the drive towards ever bigger energy efficiency. To offer greater clarity on this very complex and huge market, Renub Research has performed a large-scale research on the global Led lighting industry. The conclusion provides a clear picture of the status quo and a forecast through 2024, covering major regions, applications and companies. This study outlines the scope of the revise and the key drivers identified.

Global LED lighting market segmented into seven parts by Application

In the report global led lighting market has been segmented into 7 applications Residential, Office, Retail/Shop, Hospitality, Industrial, Outdoor and Architectural.

Asia controls the Global Led Lighting Market

The market is also categorized by five regions: Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia is one of important destination for LED lighting market and has captured highest market share in global LED lighting market.

Energy Independence and Climate Change Concern of many Countries enforces towards Paradigm Shift with LEDs Lighting

Rising electricity prices, increasing concern over climate change and great desire of countries to be energy independent are propelling global lighting market into high-efficient LEDs light sources. In most region of the world, the government has taken significant steps to promote LED lighting like banning incandescent bulb and giving subsidies to the LED lighting manufacturer. Many countries have started to procure LED lighting products for street lighting and several others specialized LEDs lighting for government organization.

Renub Research latest study report “Global LED Lighting Market & Forecast By Applications (Residential, Office, Retail/Shop, Hospitality, Industrial, Outdoor and Architectural) Regions (Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, BRIC) Companies (MLS Co Ltd., Philips Lighting, Osram, Cree Inc., Foshan Electrical & Light)” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Global LED Lighting Market. This report studies the Global LED lighting market from 7 points.

Types of LED Lighting Market

Residential LED Lighting Office LED Lighting Retail/Shop LED Lighting Hospitality LED Lighting Industrial LED Lighting Outdoor LED Lighting Architectural LED Lighting

Regions Covered in the Report

Europe North America Asia Latin America Middle East & Africa BRIC

BRIC countries covered in the Report

Brazil

Russia

India

China

Key Player covered in the Report

MLS Co Ltd.

Philips Lighting

Osram

Cree Inc.

Foshan Electrical & Light

Scope of the Report

Global LED Lighting Market & Forecast: We have defined global LED lighting market by adding all defined regions. Market historical data taken from 2011 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2024.

Global LED Lighting Market Share: Report provides global LED lighting market share by Application, by Region and by Companies.

Global LED Lighting Market by Application: We have segmented the LED Lighting market into seven applications which are Residential, Office, Retail/Shop, Industrial, Hospitality, Outdoor and Architectural.

Global LED Lighting Market by Region: The report consists of five regions: Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

LED Lighting Market by BRIC: We have covered LED Market of BRIC countries which are Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Public Procurement of LED Lighting by European Countries: It has mentioned several European countries government public procurement of LED lighting via GPP (Green Public Procurement) and several initiatives taken to promote LED lighting.

Key Growth Drivers & Challenges: It studies the different factor which helps to grow global LED lighting. We have comprehensively mentioned factors that will hinder the market growth.

Key Players Analysis: We have covered five key players and their Global LED revenue. Apart from sales analysis, we have also covered overview of the company and LED latest development trends.

