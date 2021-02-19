Surfactants Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Surfactants Market Overview:

Surfactants Market has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecasted period. The global market of Surfactants is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2018 – 2023).

Surfactants Market is estimated to witness robust growth due to growing demand from construction sector and continuous growth of paint & coatings industry across the globe. Furthermore, anionic surfactants are emerged as the largest type segment due to increasing demand for linear alkyl benzene in cleaners and detergents due to unique properties with this aforementioned reason the market is expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Surfactants Market Key Players:

Global Surfactants industry Players are: Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherland), Air Products and Chemicals Inc (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), KAO Corporation (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Stepan Company (U.S.) and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. (India) among others.

Surfactants Market Application:

Surfactants has found numerous application such as in Household detergents, Toiletries/personal care, Industrial and institutional cleaning, Textiles, Pulp and paper and in Others including polymers, paints and coating, leather, oil field chemicals, agro-chemical formulations, etc. Surfactants are gaining huge traction in the current time, owing to its wide range of applicability especially, and its huge demand in the industrial applications. Surfactants value chain and the interplay between oleo chemical and petrochemical routes. Indeed, the prices of fats and oils have also declined in 2015—however, not to the same extent as for crude oil.

Study Objectives of Surfactants Market:

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global surfactants market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

