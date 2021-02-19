INDUSTRIAL ETHERNET SWITCH By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Market Scenario:

The global industrial Ethernet switch market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 2 billion, attaining a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils in a detailed report.

Soaring implementation of the Ethernet-based solution in industries coupled with the improvement of data centers capacities is fueling the market growth worldwide. Mounting demand for high-speed data services, the surging dependency of organizations on data centers, and extensive need for automatic switching devices are encouraging the growth of the market across the globe. With rising security concerns over the network and high adoption of industrial automation, the Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is expected to reach new heights.

Miniaturization of Ethernet switches is considered one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. The need to minimize the overall product size and cater to harsh working environment has resulted in the miniaturization of devices across the globe. Moreover, the surging preference for sleek and small devices among the end users is further influencing device manufacturers to develop miniature industrial Ethernet switches. Implementation of time-sensitive networking in Ethernet services is considered one of the primary trends in the market. TSN technology is a deterministic communication technology, which helps to identify the receiver and the host with the help of Ethernet header contents and also carries the payload of any industrial application. The deployment of TSN in industrial Ethernet provides users with a new level of optimization and connectivity. Moreover, it also assists in cost savings and determines the time frame of communication. Such factors are likely to assist the growth of the market globally.

On the contrary, the high cost of installing managed industrial Ethernet switches, coupled with the dearth of expertise is considered to restrict the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industrial Ethernet Switch Market are Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), and ZTE Corporation (China), among others.

Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market – Segmentation

The industrial Ethernet switch market has been segmented on the basis of application areas, type, organization size, and end-users.

By type, the industrial Ethernet switch market is segmented into managed switches and unmanaged switches.

By application areas, the industrial Ethernet switch market is segmented into security & surveillance, smart grid, intelligent rail & traffic communication, and others.

By organization size, the market is classified into SME and large enterprises.

By end users, the market is segmented into oil & gas, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, food & beverages, chemical, automotive, electrical power generation, and others. Of these, the Ethernet switches market is driven by the automotive sector.

Industrial Ethernet Switch Global Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the industrial Ethernet switch market spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the global industrial Ethernet switch market. Deployment of industrial Ethernet among industries in several stages like PLC communication and SCADA integration is likely to augment the regional market. The usage of optical fibers along with the growth in fiber optics in telecommunications is estimated to encourage the market growth in the region. Large scale automation in emerging countries like China and India is predicted to contribute to the market growth.

North America is anticipated to acquire a significant share in the global market, mainly due to the existence of large manufacturing industries, deployment of data centers and the requirement for components assisting data centers, and implementation of smart grids. High automation in industries in North America is likely to augment the market growth in the coming years.

