Global Genotyping Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Highlights

Genotyping Market is a procedure commonly used in healthcare and life sciences research activities. Genotyping is a genetic mapping of an organism which includes DNA sequencing and analysis of sequenced DNA. The surge in cases of genetic disorders, increasing demand for personalized medicines, and technological advancement are the factors

that are propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as new product launches, are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2018, Illumina, Inc. launched iSeq 100 Sequencing System in the market, the product contains sequencing by synthesis (SBS) along with the complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) detection technology which is easy to use and compact product.

The unfavorable reimbursement policies, the dearth of technicians, and continues change in technology are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global genotyping market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for personalized medicines, growing research and development sector, increasing cases of genetic disorders, and well-established healthcare sector in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector, rising investment into research and development by pharmaceutical companies, and increasing government initiatives for development of healthcare sector. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the

forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income, supportive government policies, and rising investment by market players in the region. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global genotyping market.

Segmentation

The Global Genotyping Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, and end-user.

The technology segment has been segregated into sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, PCR, microarray, and mass spectrometry. The sequencing segment has been further divided into next-generation sequencing, pyrosequencing, and Sanger sequencing. The Capillary electrophoresis segment has been further divided into amplified fragment length polymorphism (AFLP),single-strand conformation polymorphism (SSCP), and restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP). The microarray segment has been classified as DNA microarrays, antibody microarrays, MMChips, and peptide microarrays.

On the basis of product, the market has been divided into reagents and kits, instruments, and services.

The market, by application, has been classified into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, agriculture, academic research, and personalized medicine.

The end-user segment has been classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, and research and development centers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global genotyping market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc, Fluidigm Corporation, General Electric Company, Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sequenom, and Beckman Coulter, Inc.