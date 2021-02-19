Global Farm Equipment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Global Farm Equipment Market Outlook (2014-2022)

The Global Farm Equipment Market is valued at $145 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach $302 billion by 2022. Some of the key drivers of the market include population growth, increase in the demand for food production and need for the mechanization of the farming. However, factors such as increasing subsidies provided by government to purchase farm equipment and support farming practices for improved quality crops inhibit the market growth.

Also Read: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2094692/global-active-protection-system-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2016-2025/

Farm Equipment Market is segmented by type, by end-users and by geography. Based on type, the market is classified into Harvesting Equipment, Irrigation Equipment, Fertilizing and Pest Control Equipment,

Also Read: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1647928/global-active-protection-system-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2016-2025/

Planting Equipment, Soil Cultivation Equipment and Tractors. Based on end-users, market is categorized as Farmers, R&D in Agriculture and Home Grown Food Industries. Based on geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Significant mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures are the industry trends that are playing a major role for the market growth.

Also Read: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2683287/global-active-protection-system-market-research-report-2016-2025/

The key players in the Farm Equipment Market include Alamo Group Incorporated, Caterpillar Incorporated, Escorts Limited, Fiat Industrial SpA, Groupe Exel Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Valmont Industries Incorporated, WORLD Group and Yanmar Company Limited.

What our report offers:

Also Read: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1186928/global-active-protection-system-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2016-2025/

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Also Read: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2878575/global-active-protection-system-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2016-2025/

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5545026-global-plastic-and-competitive-pipe-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2022

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/