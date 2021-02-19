Global Container and Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

Container and Packaging Global Market Outlook – Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Assessment (2014-2022)

The Global Container and Packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31 % over the period 2014 to 2022. Increase in customer preference and high preference towards processed and packaged foods are the key factors driving the market growth. Gaining importance of sustainable packaging is the major market trend.

The high initial capital investment is the major challenge that is hampering the market growth. Market products manufactured for wrapping purpose are used by many end-users including the Healthcare, Toiletries, Food, Beverage, Personal Care sectors, and various manufacturing firms.

Global Container and Packaging market is segmented by product, by application and by geography. Based on product, market is segregated into rigid plastic, flexible paper, paperboard, flexible plastic, metal, glass, flexible foil and others. Based on application, market is segregated into industrial packaging, beverage packaging, healthcare products packaging, food packaging and others. Others segment is again further classified as personal and homecare products packaging. Based on geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The key players in the market include, Gerresheimer Group, International Paper, Becton, Amcor, LINPAC Group, Mondi Group, Crows Holdings, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Ardagh Group and Nypro.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

