Global Granite Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2028

2013-2028 Report on Global Granite Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
The global Granite market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Granite from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Granite market.
Leading players of Granite including:
Levantina
Gem Granites
Cosentino
SMG
Antolini
Rock of Ages
Williams Stone
Amso International
Coldspring
Pokarna
R.E.D. Graniti
Swenson Granite
Rashi Granite
KSG
Tanhat Mining
UMGG
Kangli Stone
Fujian Hongfa
Best Cheer
Huachuan
Shanshui Stone
Xishi Group
Wanlistone
Yinlian Stone
Dongsheng Stone
Huahui Stone
Xinfeng Group
Quanxinglong
Guanghui Stone
Fengshan Stone
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Granite Slab
Granite Tile
Other
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Construction and Decoration
Monument and Statuary
Furniture
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
