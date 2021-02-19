Global Adhesives and Tapes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Adhesives and Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.
The active use of adhesives is becoming a rapidly growing trend in the industrial sector. The advantages of adhesive technology are clear: it is light, clean and above all safe.
Global Adhesives and Tapes market size will increase to 57500 Million US$ by 2025, from 42300 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adhesives and Tapes.
This report researches the worldwide Adhesives and Tapes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Adhesives and Tapes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
Tesa SE
Henkel
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
LINTEC Corporation
Scapa
Shurtape Technologies
Lohmann
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)
Achem Technology Corporation
Yonghe Adhesive Products
Winta
Yongle Tape
JinghuaTape
Luxking Group
Shushi Group
Yongguan
Camat
Adhesives and Tapes Breakdown Data by Type
Pressure Sensitive
Hot-melt
Light-cured
Others
Adhesives and Tapes Breakdown Data by Application
Packaging
Footwear
Construction
Furniture
Automotive
Electronics
Other
Adhesives and Tapes Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Adhesives and Tapes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Adhesives and Tapes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Adhesives and Tapes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adhesives and Tapes :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
