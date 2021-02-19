Global Food Grade Acetic Acid Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Global Food Grade Acetic Acid Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Food Grade Acetic Acid market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Grade Acetic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Grade Acetic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Food Grade Acetic Acid in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Food Grade Acetic Acid manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BG Group

Celanese

LyondellBasell

Eastman

BASF

Foodchem

Lenzing AG

BP Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Aerobic Fermentation

Anaerobic Fermentation

Other

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Other

