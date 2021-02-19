Global Irrigation Boom Detailed Analysis Report Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2018-2023

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Irrigation Boom industry.

This report splits Irrigation Boom market by Water Supply, by Mobility, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

2IE INTERNATIONAL

AgriNomix LLC

BAUER Ges.m.b.H. Rohren- und Pumpenwerk

BCC AB

Bogaerts

Cherry Creek Systems Inc.

China Yulin Irrigation Equipment

Demtec

Giampi srl

Giunti spa

Idroterm Serre

Irriline Technologies Corp.

IRRIMEC s.r.l.

IRTEC S.p.A.

Lindsay Corporation

MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl

Mosa Green

Otech

Rainfine Irrigation Company

REINKE Irrigation

RKD Irrigacion

RM Irrigation S.p.A.

URBINATI Srl

Valley Irrigation

Visser Horti Systems

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Irrigation Boom Market, by Water Supply

Hose-fed

Ditch-fed

Irrigation Boom Market, by Mobility

Wheeled

Suspended

Fixed

Main Applications

Open Fields

Greenhouse

