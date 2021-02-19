Global Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook and Future Scope Analysis Forecast To 2023

Global Real-Time Bidding Market Research Report, By Auction Type (Open and Invited Auction), Advertisement Format (Video and Image), and End User (Media & Entertainment, Travel & Luxury, Retail & eCommerce, Mobile Apps, Games) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

Real-time bidding (RTB) is a fast way to display advertisements on digital platforms that process hundreds or thousands of ad auctions in milliseconds as per the budget of the ad buyers and the target audience. It involves a server-to-server selling and buying process that allows ad space on a website to be purchased and sold on a per-impression basis through auctions. In this system, the transaction begins as soon as a user visits a website. This automatically sends a bid request containing key details, such as the user’s location, history, and demographic information. This request then goes from the publisher’s website to an ad exchange. The ad exchange then sends the request and associated data to multiple advertisers who automatically submit their bids to place their ads on the publisher’s website. The complete process, from the moment the ad exchange receives the request, competes within 100 milliseconds that includes receiving the bid request and publishing the ad. The continuously increasing number of internet users and growing social media trends are the major growth drivers for the growth of the RTB market. However, the lack of awareness and standards for the platform are some of the factors restraining market growth.

In this study, the real-time bidding market has been segmented based on auction type, advertisement format, end user, and region/country. By auction type, the market has been segmented into open auction and invited auction. By advertisement format, the market has been segmented into video and image. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into media & entertainment, travel & luxury, retail & eCommerce, mobile apps, games, and others. Finally, by region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; and the rest of the world into the Middle-East & Africa and South America.

By auction type, the open auction segment holds the larger share and expected to grow with higher CAGR than the invited auction segment during the forecast period, 2018–2023, as it allows anefficient way to connect advertisers and publishers.

By advertisement format, the video segment is expected to contribute the higher share than the image segment as it is the most preferred option for the customer and high-speed internet connectivity and smartphones contribute significantly to the trend.

Based on end users, the media & entertainment segment is expected to hold the largest share while the retail & eCommerce segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The media & entertainment segment contains the largest number of companies that are involved in the digital marketing business, and thus, the vertical has the highest adoption of RTB services.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the largest market in 2018 as well as during the forecast period due as the region has presence of major RTB service providers and it is also witnessing a fast growing digital marketing industry. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 due to the increasing investments in digital marketing solutions and services.

Key players:

The major players in the real-time bidding market are Google LLC (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), PubMatic, Inc. (US), Smaato, Inc. (US), WPP plc (UK), YANDEX LLC (Russia), The Rubicon Project, Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Criteo (France), MEDIAMATH, INC. (US), AppNexus (US), MoPub (US), Match2One AB (Sweden), and Verizon Media (US).

