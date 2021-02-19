Global Smart Buildings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Smart Buildings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Buildings development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Johnson Controls
United Technologies
Bosch Security Systems
ABB
Advantech
Cisco
Control4
Emerson
IBM
Panasonic
Verdigris Technologies
Legrand
BuildingIQ
Delta Controls
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Building Management System (BMS)
Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Lighting Control
Security and Access Control
Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System
Audio and Visual Effects
Otehr
Market segment by Application, split into