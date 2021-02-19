Global Business SIP Phones Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2025

Summary

Business SIP Phones are also called VoIP Phones or Softphones. These are telephones that use VoIP technologies for making calls over both an IP Network or the traditional PSTN networks.

The global Business SIP Phones market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3CX

VTech

Panasoni

Digium

Mitel

Vonage Business

Major applications as follows:

Home

Offices

Public Places

Major Type as follows:

Hardware SIP phone

Software-based

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

