Global Business SIP Phones Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2025

Summary
Business SIP Phones are also called VoIP Phones or Softphones. These are telephones that use VoIP technologies for making calls over both an IP Network or the traditional PSTN networks.
The global Business SIP Phones market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
3CX
VTech
Panasoni
Digium
Mitel
Vonage Business
Major applications as follows:
Home
Offices
Public Places
Major Type as follows:
Hardware SIP phone
Software-based
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa