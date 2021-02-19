Global Online Project Management Tools Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Project Management Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ServiceNow

SAP SE

Autodesk Inc.

Unit4

NetSuite

Deltek, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Workfront, Inc.

Atlassian Corp PLC

Zoho Corporation

Wrike, Inc.

Basecamp, LLC

Smartsheet.com, Inc.

Mavenlink

Asana, Inc.

monday

Streamline Media Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Project Management Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/