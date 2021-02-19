Global NEEDLE FREE INJECTION Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Leading Market Players

PenJet Corporation, European Pharma Group, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet, Inc., National Medical Products Inc., INJEX Pharma GmBH, Valeritas Holdings, Inc., CROSSJECT, Antares Pharma Inc., MIKA MEDICAL CO., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medical International Technology, Inc., and D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc. Investments in research and development and launch of new products are strategies employed by these players to acquire a larger market share.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6180

The global needle free injection market size is expected to touch USD 25,057.4 million by 2023 owing to a high prevalence of diabetes and chronic diseases. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) latest study reveals that the market is predicted a 15.28 % CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Needle free injections are medical devices which deliver drugs directly via the skin instead of using hypodermic needles as a medium. High demand for needle free injectors in home healthcare in North America and Europe is expected to augur market growth. In addition, rising investments in biopharmaceuticals are expected to provide the market a much-needed impetus.

ALSO READ : https://topsitenet.com/article/322559-needle-free-injection-market-2020-global-size-technology-trends-competitive-/

Global Market for Needle-Free Injection – Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on the product, technology, usability, type of medication, site of delivery, application, and end-user. By product type, the market has been segmented into fillable and prefilled needle free injectors. The fillable segment is expected to be the biggest product till 2023, with the syringe being beneficial to the practitioner, with the vaccine filled according to the disease. Technologies covered in the report include laser-powered, jet-based, and spring-based. Among these, the jet-based segment can touch a size of USD 10,391.3 million by 2023 owing to a faster method of delivery as compared to other technologies. By usability, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable. The reusable segment is expected to register a 15.90% CAGR over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://www.24article.com/needle-free-injection-market-2020-global-size-technology-trends-competitive-landscape.html

Regional Outlook

The needle-free injection market, on the basis of region, is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Americas are expected to dominate the global market owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for self-administrative devices. Technological breakthroughs in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, investments by industry participants, and high awareness among patients are factors anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and huge patient pool.

ALSO READ :http://business.wapakdailynews.com/wapakdailynews/news/read/40957295/Wind_Power_Market_Eyeing_Remarkable_Growth_at_a_healthy_10.37_CAGR_|_Market_Research_Future_

The APAC needle free injection market is projected to showcase a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to strong economies of India and China. Increased healthcare expenditures of these developing economies coupled with a large patient pool can spur market demand. Enhanced safety and quality standards adhered by manufacturers of these medical devices can culminate in remarkable product sales.

Applications include oncology, vaccination, and insulin delivery. The insulin delivery segment is projected to expand at a 14.9% CAGR over the forecast period fueled by a large pool of diabetics demanding a pain-free solution for receiving insulin. Major market end-users include hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospitals and clinics segment is projected to generate maximum revenue for the market by 2023 owing to high demand for sophisticated devices to deliver vaccines for chronic diseases.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sweet-sauces-market-2020-exclusive-analysis-by-renowned-players-marketing-federation-ltd-the-hershey-company-mapro-foods-pvt-ltd-and-bd-foods-2021-01-18

Related Trending Reports

Medical Marijuana Market

Animal Vaccines Market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

https://thedailychronicle.in/