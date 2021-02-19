Aged Care Services Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

This report covers market size and forecasts of Aged Care Services, including the following market information:

Global Aged Care Services Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aged Care Services Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aged Care Services Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Aged Care Services Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Benesse Style Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Epoch Elder Care, St Luke’s ElderCare, Samvedna Senior Care, ApnaCare, Nichiigakkan, Golden Years Hospital, Orange Valley, NTUC Health, Goldencare Group, RIEI Co.,Ltd, SASCO Integrated Eldercare Centre, Cascade Healthcare, Millennia Personal Care Services, Rosewood Care Group, Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home, United Medicare, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Home-based Care

Community-based Care

Institutional Care

Based on the Application:

Medicaid

Medicare

Out-of-Pocket

Private Insurance

