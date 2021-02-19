CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

The worldwide market for CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 934.5 million US$ in 2024, from 828.3 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zhongyou Luxi

Rama Cylinders

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Sinomatech

Worthington Industries

Hexagon Composites

Faber Industrie

Beijing Tianhai

Luxfer Group

Quantum Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Avanco Group

Ullit

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type 1 CNG Tank

Type 2 CNG Tank

Type 3 CNG Tank

Type 4 CNG Tank

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CNG Tank/Cylinder for Car and Transportation sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

