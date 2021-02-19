Global Herbal Medicine Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The worldwide market for Herbal Medicine is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach X.X million US$ in 2026, from X.X million US$ in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Tsumura

Potter’s

Schwabe

Arizona Natural

Arkopharma

Yunnan Baiyao

Nature Herbs

Bio-Botanica

Bayer AG

Herbal Africa

Sanjiu

Kunming Pharma

Imperial Ginseng

Nature’s Answer

Blackmores

SIDO MUNCUL

Tongrentang

Madaus GmbH

Zhongxinzhiyao

Hainan Haiyao Co.,Ltd

Dabur

Guangzhou Pharma

JZJT

TASLY

Weleda

Zand

Major Types Covered

Tablets & Capsules

Powders

Extracts

Others

Major Applications Covered

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

