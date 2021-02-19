Global Herbal Medicine Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The worldwide market for Herbal Medicine is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach X.X million US$ in 2026, from X.X million US$ in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Tsumura
Potter’s
Schwabe
Arizona Natural
Arkopharma
Yunnan Baiyao
Nature Herbs
Bio-Botanica
Bayer AG
Herbal Africa
Sanjiu
Kunming Pharma
Imperial Ginseng
Nature’s Answer
Blackmores
SIDO MUNCUL
Tongrentang
Madaus GmbH
Zhongxinzhiyao
Hainan Haiyao Co.,Ltd
Dabur
Guangzhou Pharma
JZJT
TASLY
Weleda
Zand
Major Types Covered
Tablets & Capsules
Powders
Extracts
Others
Major Applications Covered
Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
E-Commerce
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
