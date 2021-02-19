Global Proteomics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Proteomics is practically intricate as it includes the analysis and categorization including expression, structure, function, interaction, modification of overall protein signatures of a genome. Proteomics is gaining popularity as they are rendered crucial for early disease diagnosis, prognosis and monitor disease progression; personalized medicine along with playing a vital role in discovery and development of target molecules.

As estimated by IQ4I Research, the proteomics global market is expected to reach $27,670.3 million by 2026 growing at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing instance of chronic diseases, outbreak of new infectious diseases, technological innovations, increased need of personalized medicine, biomarker discovery and crop improvement research. The proteomics market is further segmented into product, application, end-user and geography.

By products, proteomics is segmented into instruments, consumables, software & services and proteomics services. Among products, the consumable accounted for the largest revenue; Consumables are further sub-segmented into Chromatography consumables, Electrophoresis consumables, Spectrometry consumables, Blotting consumables, Protein microarray consumables, X-Ray crystallography consumables and other consumables. Among consumables, spectrometry consumables sub-segment accounted for the largest revenue of due to increased use in protein identification & characterization, followed by chromatography and electrophoresis consumables which is attributed to the increasing research and advancements in the field of proteomics.

Proteomics instruments market is segmented based on product type into Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Electrophoresis, Blotting, Protein microarrays, Flow cytometry, X-ray crystallography, Surface Plasmon resonance and others. Among the instruments, spectrometry instrument accounted for the largest revenue, protein microarray segment is expected to grow with double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Software and services market is estimated to be XX million in 2019 and is expected grow at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Proteomics service market is segmented into sample preparation and purification, characterization and quantification. Among the proteomics service market characterization segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a strong mid teen CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The factors driving the market are raising use of proteomics in drug discovery, development and manufacturing, increasing demand for personalized medicine, early disease detection, diagnosis and treatment, technological advancements favoring adoption of proteomics, growing availability of funds for research, whereas, factors such as high cost of instruments and special research materials such as antibodies, tags etc., reproducibility of result, lack of standardized workflow, problems in maintaining consistency, complexity, lack of skilled professionals & data management options, ethical concern and regulatory issues are restraining the market growth.

By Application, the proteomics global market is segmented into protein biomarker discovery, drug discovery, development & manufacturing, diagnostics, plant proteomics and others. Among Applications, drug discovery, development & manufacturing accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected grow at double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing interest in biomarker discovery and biologic drugs, increasing need of early diagnosis, advancements in proteomic technologies. Protein biomarker discovery application is expected to grow with the mid teen CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The growth is attributed to the increased fund release for discovery of protein biomarkers for various difficult to cure diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

By End-user, the proteomics global market is segmented into pharma & biotech, CROs, diagnostic companies and academic & research institutions. Among End-users, Pharma & Biotech accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 & CROs segment is expected to grow with a strong early teen CAGR from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the increased outsourcing activities in the developing regions in order to reduce the investment and increase productivity.

By Geography, the proteomics global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and Middle East & others). Among this, North America region accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at early double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to high technological advancements, increased growing awareness towards importance of protein research, increased biologics drug pipeline, investments and funds, increased onset of chronic diseases, outburst of new infectious diseases in diseases, increased interest towards personalized medicine/precision medicine in North America are boosting the market of proteomics.

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in 2019 and is expected to grow at early teen CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to rising incidences of chronic diseases like cancer, cardio vascular disease, CNS etc. emergence and recurrent outbreaks of new infectious disease making Asia-Pacific region hot spot, government initiatives to increase awareness about proteomic technologies, increasing high acceptance of technological advancements, increased CROs offering proteomics services, are driving the proteomics market in this region. The proteomics global market is consolidated and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced technologies to maintain their market shares and emerging companies are coming up with novel techniques and products for their growth.

Some of the major players in Proteomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.) Abcam (U.K.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.) and PerkinElmer (U.S.).

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World (RoW)

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Others

