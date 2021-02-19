Global Rett Syndrome Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2025

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder. This genetic disorder affects females exclusively due to the presence of X chromosome, and is rarely seen in boys. Male children are less prone to this disorder because boys with mutations in MECP2 hardly survive till birth. Changes in MECP2 typically occur during spermatogenesis, and such changes are usually on the paternal copy of the X-chromosome.

The symptoms of Rett syndrome generally occur after 12 months of birth and include signs like slow growth, loss of normal movement and coordination, abnormal hands and eyes movements, and breathing problems. Other drastic symptoms also develop with age. This disorder generally occurs in stages and fourth stage is said to be its last stage.

Rett syndrome has no cure and is often treated with off-label drugs which prove to give no relief to the affected patient. Few pharmaceuticals companies are realizing the need for target specific drugs and many therapeutics are being developed, which are in their clinical phases.

The global Rett syndrome market will grow over the years driven by increase in female population, rising spending on public healthcare programs, and increasing global healthcare expenditure. The major trends and developments of the market include efforts to use gene therapy to rectify this neurological disorder, development of new drugs and use of more efficient technologies. However, growth of the market is challenged by factors like high cost of treatment and high R&D expenditure.

The report “Global Rett Syndrome Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2025)” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on Sarizotan drug and its market opportunities. The major players are: Newron Pharmaceuticals, Neurem Pharmaceuticals Limited, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Neuroloxis, and Edison Pharmaceuticals.

