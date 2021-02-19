Global ORAL THRUSH Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Oral Thrush Market or oral candidiasis is an infection of the oral mucosa caused by strains of the Candida species. Candida albicans accounts for about 50% cases of the oral thrush across the globe and 80% of the cases are caused various strains of candida such as C. tropicalis, C. glabrata and C. albicans. Various factors affects the prevalence of candida such as humidity and temperature. Additionally, high prevalence is also detected in hospitalized patients, smokers, immune-compromised individuals due to diseases such as HIV/AIDS, diabetes, cancer, and Down syndrome. It also affect the people eating high carbohydrates containing food, suffering from xerostomia (dry mouth) and wearing dentures are at a higher risk of developing oral thrush. Newborns, Females, and geriatric population are more susceptible to the infection.

Increasing risk factors such as fatty and sugar rich foods, growing screening, increasing infant population, rising number of immune-compromised patients, rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes drive the market growth. However, increasing drug resistance by the candida species, falling profitability of the anti-fungal and antibiotic drug, huge market fragmentation, and lack of awareness and misdiagnosis may hamper the growth of the market over the review period.

Global Oral thrush Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Stellar Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Wockhardt Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Bristol Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Regional Analysis

The Americas holds a significant share of the global market owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new products, concentration of major healthcare companies coupled with the larger market for oral hygiene products drives the market growth. The US spent 16% of the total GDP on healthcare in 2015, which fueled the sale of oral thrush treatment.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and healthcare penetration and the market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market as result of high influence of media and the rise in the awareness about oral hygiene coupled with the high per capita income of the population.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest with China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs during the forecast period. South East Asia countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia will also contribute highly to the market.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development. However, Africa has the highest unmet needs in the world and cost-effective products will be the key to dominate the African market. First comer will take advantage to establish its dominance in African market that will be difficult to overcome by any new player due to the smaller market size and market value of the African oral thrush market.

Segmentation

The global oral thrush market has been segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on types, the market has been segmented as pseudomembranous, erythematous, hyperplastic, and others.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as examination, biopsy, endoscopy, and others.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented as anti-fungal, immune-modulator,s and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic, and research and others.

