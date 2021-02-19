Global LOWER GI SERIES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

A lower GI series is a lower gastrointestinal series or barium enema is one of the medical procedure, which is used in the examination and diagnosis of problem related to human colon or large intestine and rectum. It also used to examine an abnormality or infection in the GI tract. In this procedure, contrast media is administered to the patient with the help of X-ray radiograph.

Increasing prevalence of GI diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing government’s support drive the market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and cost-effectiveness of this method contributes to the market growth. On the other hand, availability of alternative therapies for the treatment may hampered the market growth over the given period.

The global Lower GI Series Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 95 market data tables and figures spread over 105 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “lower GI series market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in Lower GI Series Market

Some of the key players in the global market are Eisai (US), Cadila Pharmaceuticals, PeaceHealth, Purdue Pharma L.P., Alfa Wassermann, NOVADAQ, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, AstraZeneca and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regional Analysis

The global point of care technology market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominates the global lower GI market due to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, large number of patients with GI tract diseases, and the increasing aging population. Europe is the second largest market followed by Asia Pacific. Owing to large patients pool with GI disorders and the increasing prevalence of cancer due to changing lifestyle and tobacco consumption likely to boost the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global lower GI series market. Over 30 million people have acute or chronic digestive diseases in the region. India and China are major contributors to the growth of this market owing to increasing investment and focus of the governments in the healthcare sector.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share in the global lower GI series market due to limited development in healthcare sector.

Segmentation

The global lower GI series market is segmented on the basis of by applications, types of tests, and end users. On the basis of applications, it is segmented into gastroenteritis, colon polyps, tumor, strictures Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and others. On the basis of types of test, it is segmented into double-contrast test and single-contrast test. On the basis of end users, this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

