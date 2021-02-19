Global LIVE CELL ENCAPSULATION Market Research Report 2020-2026

Live cell encapsulation is the process of combining cells and scaffolds for the transfer of medicines in the human body. This can reduce the dependence on immunosuppressant drugs. Development of biodegradable carriers can shape the future of cell discovery in the coming years. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its cutting-edge report states the development of live cell encapsulation in conjunction with various pertinent developments. It highlights drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Live Cell Encapsulation Market Scope

The global live cell encapsulation market can register a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period. Its value was USD 249.87 million in 2017. The market is primarily driven by awareness of clinical impacts of cell encapsulation technologies and its role in the treatment of chronic diseases. Development of bioencapsulation technologies for safe passage of therapeutic agents to the host body is likely to lead the market in the years ahead. The success in tissue and organ replacement is evident of the large potential of the market.

Adoption of polymers for the manufacture of scaffolds can work in favor of the market. For instance, biodegradable hydrogels is likely to be heavily used in tissue engineering due to possessing properties of diffusion, degradation, swelling, and other mechanical properties. The ability to cover the shortage of donor organs using cell therapy can widen the scope of the global live cell encapsulation market.

Lack of skilled technicians, lack of cash-crunch in small organizations, and unavailability of raw materials are challenges faced by the market.

Live Cell Encapsulation Market Segmentation

The global live cell encapsulation market is segmented into manufacturing technique, polymer type, and application.

By manufacturing technique, it is segmented into rotating disk atomization, simple dripping, electrostatic dripping, coaxial airflow, and others.

By polymer type, it is segmented into silica, alginate, PAN-PVC, HEMA-MMA, Chitosan, cellulose sulfate, and others.

Applications of the market comprise cell transplantation, drug delivery, regenerative medicine, and others. The drug delivery segment is expected to hold a major share owing to the increasing use of live cell encapsulation techniques in drug delivery systems. On the other hand, the regenerative medicine segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market due to advances in tissue engineering.

Live Cell Encapsulation Market Regional Analysis

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas will dominate the global live cell encapsulation market owing to the large healthcare expenditure and rapid adoption of the latest technology. The regional market can thrive due to allocation of funds for research and development by government agencies. Furthermore, applications of regenerative medicine which have encouraged the outcomes of tissue implants can bode well for the market.

Europe has a considerable share of the global live cell encapsulation market owing to rise in cases of chronic diseases and a well-defined healthcare framework. According to Cancer Research UK, there were close to 9,921 cases in 2015. The high numbers are bound to induce demand for cellular research, monoclonal bodies, and next-generation sequencing.

APAC is projected to showcase a positive growth rate due to healthcare reforms by governments and a surge noticed in chronic disease cases. But low investments of capital may restrict regional market growth. Lastly, the MEA has the lowest market share due to low disposable income levels of patients, limited healthcare facilities, and limited access to treatment.

Live Cell Encapsulation Market Competition Outlook

Viacyte, Inc., Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., Balchem Corporation, Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Lycored, Merck KGaA, Neurotech Holdings, LLC, Living Cell Technologies, Encapsys, LLC, MiKroCaps, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Reed Pacific Pty Limited, Evonik Industries, Biotime, Inc., and Sernova Corporation are reputed players of the global live cell encapsulation market. Collaborations are a prime strategy of players in sustaining their market hold.

