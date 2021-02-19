Global IN VIVO IMAGING Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Global In-vivo Imaging Market- Overview

The prevalence of diseases such as cancer involves diagnosis, to know how the cancerous cell are evolving inside the host. This factor is used to provide effective treatment to the cancer patients. This is facilitated by the In Vivo Imaging Market techniques. Moreover, in preclinical studies it is often required to test the drug on animal models to know the mechanism of drug binding to its target and vice versa, which has increased the in vivo imaging R&D over the last few years. This facilitates the growth of the market.

According to report published by the National Cancer Institute in 2016, which states that the number of new cancer cases were about 1.6 million in 2016, followed by an increase in the national expenditure for cancer, which was about USD 125 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach USD 156 billion by 2020. As compared to 2014, an estimated 15,780 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer and 1,960 died of the disease. The most common cancers in 2016 were to be breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, leukaemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

This will increase the demand for the diagnosis of cancer, which will boost the market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of cancer, rising R&D in imaging, and increasing healthcare expenditures will drive the growth of the global market over the review period. However, lack of awareness among people as well as skilled physician and high cost of the diagnostics method will restrain the market growth during the assessment period.

Global In-vivo Imaging Market – Competitive Analysis

November, 2017 – Aspect Imaging presented its Embrace® Neonatal MRI System at RSNA 2017. As per company reports, it is world’s first FDA-cleared and CE-approved dedicated MRI system installed in the NICU, and was showcased at Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference. The company is also announced its partnership with Natus Medical Inc. as its exclusive US distributor for Embrace. Additionally, Natus Medical Inc, is one of the leading provider of healthcare products and services, had collaborated exclusively distribute Embrace® Neonatal MRI system in North America. With this partnership, Embrace will reach more infants in NICUs in the US and Canada and improve neonatal care.

June, 2017 – MILabs B.V. provides high-end molecular imaging solutions for biomedical and pharmaceutical research. MILabs Launched new 5-series pre-clinical imaging platform at SNMMI 2017. As per company reports, this integrated PET-SPECT-OI-CT imaging solution is expected to enable even more significant breakthroughs in anatomical, functional and molecular imaging.

February, 2017 – New England Biolabs presented its innovations for NGS sample preparation at AGBT 2017. In this conference, clients, collaborators, and NEB scientists showcased data on new and upcoming NEBNext® technologies for RNA sequencing, enzyme-based DNA fragmentation and methylome analysis.

Global In-vivo Imaging Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas holds the largest market share and will continue to lead the marker during the given period due to high healthcare expenditures, the presence of global players, and high acceptance of new technologies within the region. Europe is the second largest market owing to the presence of effective healthcare structure and well-developed economies.

According to World Cancer Research fund international, the highest cancer rate was found in France with 385 men per 100,000 being diagnosed as compared to Denmark with 329 women per 100,000 being diagnosed in 2014. However, more than 40% of cancer deaths can be prevented, cancer accounts for 20% of deaths in the European region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly. China and India are likely to lead this market due to the fastest growing healthcare sector during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa have the least market share. Additionally, factors such as lack of awareness, low healthcare expenditures will restrain the market during the corresponding period.

Bruker (U.S.), MILabs B.V. (the Netherlands), FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc. (Canada), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), LI-COR, Inc. (U.S.), Aspect Imaging (Israel), TRIFOIL IMAGING (U.S.), MR Solutions (U.K), Biospace Lab S.A. (France), and New England Biolab (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global In-vivo Imaging Market and are profiled in MRFR

