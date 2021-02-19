Global Floor Mats Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2013-2025

Summary
The global Floor Mats market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
3M
NoTrax
Shaw Industries
Mohawk
Milliken
Beaulieu
Oriental Weavers
Asditan
Milanb
Ruome
Astra
Interface
Dinarsu
Balidt
Eilisha
Balta
Infloor
Desso
Arte Espina
Dixie Group
Brintons
Major applications as follows:
Residential
Commercial
Major Type as follows:
Anti-Fatigue Floor Mats
Wet Area Floor Mats
Carpet and Entrance Floor Mats
Industrial and Specialty Floor Mats
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa