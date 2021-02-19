KVM By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Global KVM Market is expected to reach USD 1,155.8 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentation and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Besides, keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) offer several benefits including cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and space reduction, which have increased their application in the media & entertainment, healthcare, and government sectors. KVM is a switch that helps to control, monitor, and access a large number of computers. Technology has been in the market for several decades, however, with technological advancements the system has evolved significantly.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global KVM market are Black Box Corporation (US), Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (Germany), Aten International Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Adder Technology Ltd (UK), SmartAVI, Inc. (US), IHSE GmbH (Germany), Raritan (US), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Icron (Canada), Gefen (US), Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd (Hong Kong), ABB (Switzerland), APANTAC LLC (US), Evertz Technologies Limited (Canada), KVM Tech (Austria), Raloy Inc (US), Network Technologies Inc. (US), Matrox (Canada), RGB Spectrum (US), and Thinklogical (US) among others.

In August 2019, IHSE GMBH recently launched the IP module for location-independent access to the KVM matrix. This provides remote users with seamless and secure access to closed and self-contained Draco KVM installations.

In June 2019, ATEN International, the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, recently announced the newest additions to its KE Series of KVM over IP Extenders –KE9950/KE9952, which supports DisplayPort video resolutions up to 4K, and the KE6910/KE6912, which is tailored for the air traffic control (ATC) applications. With the release of these two new models, ATEN’s KVM over IP Matrix System product range now not only supports the most popular video interfaces (DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI) to fulfill demands from most control room environments and provide advanced features and functionalities to meet specific demands of 24-7 ATC environments.

In January 2019, Adder Technology, a global specialist in connectivity and IP KVM, has announced the world’s first dual-head, high-performance 4K IP KVM matrix over a single fiber with the launch of the ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series (ALIF4000). The ALIF4000 delivers pixel-perfect picture quality, audio, and USB to single or dual 4K screens over a single fiber link.

Segmental Analysis

Global KVM Market has been segmented based on Type, Product, Control, OS Support, Vertical, and Region.

Based on product, the global market has been segmented into KVM switch, KVM extender, KVM Matrix Manager and others. The KVM switch segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018; it is expected to register a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. The KVM extender segment was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 170.8 million. A KVM switch is a hardware device that allows the operator to access, monitor, and control computer or the entire data center from one or more keyboard, video display, and mouse. These switches have been in use for decades to access multiple computers thereby saving a huge amount of cost and space. KVM extenders are hardware devices that increase the distance between a keyboard, monitor, mouse (KVM System), and a computer. KVM matrix manager is a software that offers IT administrator to centralize the control and management process of KVM extenders, in the IT environment.

By control, the market has been segmented USB, Ethernet, RS-232, Infrared, RS-485 and others. The USB segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The higher implementation of USB (Universal Serial Bus)—USB keyboards, mice, and I/O devices have made it the most commonly connected device to a KVM switch. KVM over IP products allow in-band and out-of-band network access to all the servers connected to a KVM switch. RS-232 (Recommended Standard 232) refers to a standard for serial communication transmission of data, introduced in 1960. An infrared remote control is one of the methods of configuring or monitoring various video and KVM products. The wireless infrared remote extender extends remote control of devices to distances of few hundred feet. RS-485 is a standard which defines the electrical characteristics of drivers and receivers for use in serial communications systems.

