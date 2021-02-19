Global Semiconductor Foundr Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Semiconductor Foundry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Semiconductor Foundry development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

TSMC

Globalfoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

Dongbu HiTek

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor

Powerchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

TowerJazz

Vanguard International Semiconductor

WIN Semiconductors

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Only Foundry Service

Non-Only Foundry Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

PCs/Desktops

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Semiconductor Foundry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Semiconductor Foundry development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Semiconductor Foundry are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

