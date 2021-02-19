Non-Woven Filter Media Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Non-Woven Abrasives are manufactured when abrasive grains are fused with nylon fibers and are bonded together with the help of synthetic resins such as phenolic, epoxy, and others. The global non-woven abrasives market is projected to grow significantly on account of increasing demand from major end uses such as transportation, building & construction, textile, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, and others. Growing demand from transportation and electrical & electronics industry due to increasing demand of both vehicles and portable electronic devices and rising applications of abrasives in electrical industry is anticipated to drive growth of the market. Additionally, the developing countries along with developed economies are rapidly taking up infrastructural developments, wherein non-woven abrasive is majorly used. On the backdrop of the growing environmental concern and regulatory norms against the conventional fuel based automobiles around the world is fuelling demand for electric vehicles. Moreover, the global abrasive Market is estimated to grow at considerable CAGR during 2017 to 2023 to drive demand of the products forward. However, the major constraining factor operating in the market is a volatility in crude oil prices which may affect the resin prices to negatively impact non-woven abrasives Industry.

Non-woven abrasives Market- Competitive Landscape

The global non-woven abrasives is a highly mature market with significant number of major players operating into the market. The market is primarily driven by flourishing construction, automotive and transportation equipment industry. The market is greatly concentrated by the presence of significant number of large players yet, 3M, Saint-Gobain, Mirka Ltd., Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Co., Ltd. are the key manufacturers in this market. Almost all of these market participants are primarily adopting the expansion and product launch tactics to strengthen their market position. Growing automotive industries, and continuously rising demand from construction and industrial tools & equipment, along with the collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are key market forces operating in the market for the growth of the demand for non-woven abrasives. Considering these trends, the global non-woven abrasives market is likely to witness competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 8, 2017- 3M, the U.S. based technology innovation company, entered into agreement with KUKA Robotics Co., Ltd. and FERROBOTICS Co., Ltd. of Germany and unveiled the joint polishing station with the theme of “technological innovation and power-making” at 3M Shanghai R & D Centre. The leaders of the tripartite parties aspire to jointly build the first joint polishing mill in Asia and join forces to focus on the technological innovation and research and development of the grinding process and promote the revolutionary development in the grinding field.

April 20, 2017- The government of India have plans to promote use of technical textiles in the country with the textile ministry already having discussions on the subject with ministries of agriculture, urban development, health, and surface transport. The ministry plans to soon have meetings with other crucial ministries such as defence, railways, and heavy industries. This favouring conditions on part of government is anticipated to propel growth of the market in this region during the years to follow.

October 12, 2017- The U.S. based global chemicals manufacturer and exporter, Huntsman Corporation launches a new inks for color-fast technical textiles scope of responsive inks that deliver exceptional light-and weather-fastness for digital printing of polyester strands. TERATOP® XKS HL inks are designed to enable mills to produce technical textiles with the most astounding colour -fastness performance for the automotive, outdoor furnishings and home textiles industries.

November 22, 2017- China based Hismer Bio-Tech expressed its plans to manufacture biomass fibre from an exceptionally irregular source: shrimp and crab shells. The raw material used for this purpose is around 10,000 metric tonnes of the shell waste, which is procured from from seafood preparing organizations in China’s ports of Qingdao, Yantai, Dalian and Ningbo a year for the generation of somewhere in the range of 6,000 tons of biomass fibre. It has turned into the world’s biggest marine renewable manufacturer.

