Global Robotics Prosthetics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The global robotics prosthetics market is rising pervasively, mainly due to technological advancements that are doing wonders in the field of medical science, bringing unique innovation. These innovations have enabled the robotics prosthetics to garner significant market prominence, improving their functionalities. As a result, the uptake of these prosthetics has been increasing on a global level.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1316

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global robotics prosthetics market is expected to witness significant growth by 2027. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR of approximately 9.5% throughout the review period (2016 – 2027). Improving economic conditions, worldwide play a major role in impacting market growth, positively.

ALSO READ : https://jacksonemma948.wordpress.com/2021/01/14/robotics-prosthetics-market-with-trends-growth-scope-size-overall-analysis-and-prognostication/

Robotics Prosthetics Market – Segments

The report is segmented into five dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

ALSO READ : https://marketresearchmrfrhealthcare.blogspot.com/2021/01/robotics-prosthetics-market-by-trends.html

By-Products: Prosthetic Arms, Prosthetic Legs/Knees, Prosthetic Feet/Ankles, and Prosthetic Hands, among others.

By Technologies: Bluetooth, Microprocessor Knees, and Myoelectric Technology, among others.

ALSO READ : https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/bicycle-market-witness-significant-growth-120400805.html

By Application : Lower Body and Upper Body Extremity, among others.

By End-users : Hospitals, and Clinics, among others.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-aircraft-insurance-market-analysis-size-share-trends-analysis-and-growth-by-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-18

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Robotics Prosthetics Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global robotics prosthetics market. The largest share of the market attributes to the significant contributions from the US market, which is growing by leaps and bounds. Besides, the rising prevalence of disorders such as osteoporosis or low bone mass at the femur neck, which is rising at an alarming rate.

Moreover, high healthcare expenditures and constant technological advancements, alongside the rising occurrences of orthopedic diseases are creating a massive demand for the robotics prosthetics. The region is estimated to create a larger revenue pocket in the global market throughout the review period, continuing with the same trends.

Europe stands second in the global robotics prosthetics market, in terms of size as well as market value. Factors such as the rising per-capita income, growing support for R&D activities from public & private entities, and the well-penetrated healthcare sector across the region boosts the regional market growth. The market is also driven by the increasing investments in healthcare and the rising number of patients seeking robotic prosthetics in the region.

Robotics Prosthetics Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the robotics prosthetics market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. To gain a substantial market share, mergers & acquisitions, brand reinforcement, and innovation remain the popular trends for these players.

Major Players:

Players leading the robotics prosthetics market, include Touch Bionics Inc. (US), SynTouch, LLC (US), HDT Global Inc (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Shadow Robot Company (UK), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), Medrobotics Corporation (US), Aethon (US), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel), KUKA Roboter GmbH (Germany), Transenterix, Inc. (US), ZOLL Medical Corporation (US), and Hansen Medical, Inc. (US), among others.

https://thedailychronicle.in/