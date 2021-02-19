Global Transfer Membrane Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Highlights

The global transfer membrane anticipated to have held a market value of USD 184.5 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Due to increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, moreover increasing applications. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market.

Additionally, the growing research and development expenditure by the government as well as private sector is likely to contribute to the market growth. As per the data by the Office for National Statistics, in 2016, the gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in the UK.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global transfer membrane market owing to the presence of well-established players and owing to the growing R&D budgets by both government as well as commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global transfer membrane market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing funding to support research & development. Furthore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global transfer membrane market.

Segmentation

The global transfer membrane market has been segmented into type, transfer method, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is further sub segmented into nitrocellulose transfer membranes, PVDF transfer membranes, and nylon transfer membranes. The PVDF (polyvinylidene difluoride) transfer membranes segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on transfer method, the global transfer membrane market is further segmented into semi-dry electrotransfer, dry electrotransfer, tank electrotransfer, and others. The tank electrotransfer segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017

Based on application, the global transfer membrane market is further segmented into western blotting, southern blotting, northern blotting, protein sequencing and amino acid analysis, and others. The western blotting segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on end user, the global transfer membrane market is further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global transfer membrane market are Axiva Sichem Biotech (India), Azure Biosystems (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Carl Roth (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Abcam (UK), Advansta (US), Atto Corporation (US), GVS (US), Macherey-Nagel (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), Perkinelmer (US), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).

