Rugged Display By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Market Research Future published a research report on “Rugged Display Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

The study reveals that rugged display is trending in North America region. The latest rugged displays are widely used for military display as these display covers large display sizes with infrared touch-screen technology and rugged data storage which can be used for viewing information, maps and charts, video, images. The rugged smart displays are embedded with smartphone & portable computer, vehicle-mounted computer, laptop, tablet PC and others. The rugged displays are designed to meet the requirements of various sectors including industrial, commercial, defense and others. These sectors are looking for advanced laminated, glass improve durability, impact resistance, brightness, contrast, sunlight readability rugged display.

In North America region, the Rugged Display Market is growing due to the increasing trend of digital transformation. The latest technologies are designed to withstand tough condition. For instance, the light weight devices are designed with rugged display that are highly durable, shock absorbent, portable, can withstand with rough handling, dust and rain. In 2015, General Micro Systems Inc. (U.S.) has introduced RuggedView smart displays that covers large display. It offers high level of ruggedness, ultra-dense, super-rugged smart display, and high performance at a very low cost.

The global rugged display market is growing rapidly over ~5% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 10 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global rugged display market are – Sparton Corporation (U.S), Xplore Technologies Corporation (U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Samsung Group (South Korea), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Bluestone Technology Ltd (U.S), Chassis Plans (U.S), Sonim Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan) among others.

Segments:

The global rugged display market has been segmented on the basis of type, operation system, ruggedness, end- users and region.

Global Rugged Display Market by Type:

Dot-matrix

LED

LCD

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by Operating System:

iOS

Windows

Android

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by Ruggedness:

Semi-Rugged

Fully Rugged

Ultra-Rugged

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by End- Users:

Government and defense

Aerospace

Hospitals

Industrial

Commercial

Large Enterprise

Global Rugged Display Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of rugged display market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in rugged display market as it has huge demand in many sectors including aerospace, government, industries and others. The rugged display market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for rugged display and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in deploying the rugged display in the market.

